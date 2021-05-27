‘Friends’ Reunion, iHeartRadio Music Awards, New ‘Rugrats,’ Red Nose Day Hits the Wall
Friends fans have waited 17 years for the cast to get back together, and their emotional reunion is TV nostalgia at its friendliest. Elton John gets Icon treatment at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The classic Rugrats cartoon returns in CG form, but the kids themselves haven’t changed. NBC limits its Red Nose Day celebration in prime time to a special episode of The Wall.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

