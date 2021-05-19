‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer Teases Laughter and Tears for Cast (VIDEO)
It’s the one where they get back together! HBO Max has unveiled its first full trailer for the highly-anticipated special Friends: The Reunion.

Set to debut Thursday, May 27, the event reunites Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Returning to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, the pals are testing their Friends knowledge and remembering good times together in the exciting trailer.

Welcoming some familiar faces and famous guests, the trailer teases plenty of laughs and tears for the group. Along with table reads, games, questions, and a live-audience event, this reunion is one big celebration.

Among the special’s wide variety of guests are David BeckhamJustin BieberBTSJames Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady GagaElliott GouldKit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy KalingThomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Directed by Ben Winston, the special hailing from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is executive produced by Winston, Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. Don’t miss a single second, catch the thrilling reunion trailer below.

Friends: The Reunion, Thursday, May 27, HBO Max

