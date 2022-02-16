‘Fuller House’ Is Coming to GAC Family for Cable TV Premiere

If you were a fan of Full House and haven’t been able to watch the sequel series due to the lack of a Netflix subscription, you’ll now have the opportunity to do so.
GAC Media has announced that GAC Family (formerly Great American Country) is the new linear home of Fuller House after an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. All 75 episodes will begin airing on the network beginning Monday, February 28. This is the first time the series will be available to viewers on cable TV. Full House began airing on GAC Family earlier this month.
Fuller House premiered on Netflix in 2016 and five seasons were released. It followed Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget, who guest starred during its run) now-adult daughters, veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Cameron Candace Bure) and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), along with D.J.’s best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and their families. Stephanie and Kimmy moved in to help the recently widowed D.J. with her three kids. John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis), and Scott Weinger (Steve Hale) from the original Full House (1987-1995) also appeared throughout the series.
Fuller House was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Children’s Program. It also won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Premium Comedy Series in 2017.
Bob Saget's Legacy, From 'Full House' to His Work Fighting Scleroderma
Fuller House, Linear TV Premiere, Monday, February 28, GAC Family
Be sure to get your copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Celebrating Bob Saget Special Issue, which is available to purchase online now at FullHouseDad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.