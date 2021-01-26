Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner welcome a baby girl

'American Idol' star Gabby Barrett has given birth to a baby girl.
The 20-year-old singer and Cade Foehner have welcomed their first child together, with the loved-up couple announcing the news via social media.
Cade, 24, wrote on his Instagram account: "Baylah May Foehner
"The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child.
"I am a blessed man beyond my understanding. (sic)"
Gabby has also welcomed the arrival of her baby girl on social media.
Alongside a photo of their newborn, she wrote on Twitter: "Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl
"Baylah May Foehner
"1.18.21 (sic)"
Gabby previously admitted she was "very excited" about the prospect of becoming a mother.
The singer - who married Cade in 2019 - shared: "The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we're really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it."
The country star discovered she was pregnant in May, and they were both thrilled by the news.
She recalled: "We were in Texas visiting Cade's side of his family. And it's funny, because I did not think that I was.
"Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, 'Wait, is that two lines?' I came running out to Cade and was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I think I am.' That's all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet."
