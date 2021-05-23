Gabby Barrett: Motherhood has made me grow up

Gabby Barrett thinks motherhood has made her "grow up".
The 21-year-old singer has a four-month-old daughter called Baylah with her husband Cade Foehner and she's relishing the responsibility.
Gabby - who tied the knot in 2019 - explained: "When I first got married, that changed me in a lot of different ways. It makes you grow up in a lot of different ways and then when you have a baby you grow up in even more ways.
"My husband and I are very large Christians and we're very firm in our beliefs. There is a term in the Christian faith called 'dying to yourself' and definitely when you have a baby you learn to die to yourself and everything is just about them. And it's actually really helpful because you definitely become more selfless and help other people in a lot of different ways."
Gabby is now planning to head out on tour with her daughter.
The music star can't wait for her baby girl to see her perform in front of her fans.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "What it'll kind of look like, we'll have a tour bus. We'll have our own home on wheels, which will be nice and exciting.
"She will definitely be with us. I'm really excited for her to kind of be able to watch us on the side of the stage, and as she grows, become more aware of what we do and songs and things like that. And then eventually we can write songs about her and it will just be so sweet."
Gabby also revealed that her baby girl is already a music fan.
She said: "I'm definitely looking forward to getting to now experience live shows and performances, and all of those things, with her with us.
"She's a very lullaby baby right now. So she loves music and falls asleep to little music."
