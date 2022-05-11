Gabourey Sidibe says she doesn’t 'need a white dress' at her wedding

Gabourey Sidibe says she doesn’t “need a white dress” at her upcoming wedding.
The former ‘Empire’ star is not interested in a “tradition” when ties the knot to her fiance Brandon Frankel and wants to opt for a different sartorial approach to her nuptials.
While discussing some of the gowns she wore for the article’s accompanying photoshoot, the 39-year-old actress told Brides magazine: "I'm super against tradition. I definitely don't need a white dress. My favorite look [from the shoot] was the pink African print. Honestly, whatever I wear on the wedding day will probably be African print. It might have a little white, so it looks like a wedding dress, but it's definitely going to be colorful."
Gabourey wants to stress the “fun” of her love with her beloved.
She said: "It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can't be. I don't want anything done the 'traditional' way. Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party."
Gabourey - who met Brandon on the exclusive dating app Raya - “couldn’t imagine” meeting someone like him.
She said: "I couldn't imagine dating someone I actually liked. Turns out, totally possible! So, I'm really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise. [Brandon] is an incredible, incredible partner,"
The ‘Precious’ star announced her engagement back to “the sweet human to exist” in November 2020.
Gabourey said: "It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist."
