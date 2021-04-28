Gabrielle Union announces second autobiography

Gabrielle Union is releasing a second autobiography.
The 48-year-old actress - who released her memoir, 'We're Going to Need More Wine', in 2017 - has "more s*** to say" so will be releasing 'You Got Anything Stronger?' in September 2021, with the tome set to cover the "surrogacy journey" which led to the birth of her and husband Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia, as well as "racist institutions and practices" she's encountered in her career.
She announced on Twitter: "Because I had more s*** to say… My new book “You Got Anything Stronger?” is available for preorder now at the link in bio."
In her description of the book on her publisher's listing, she wrote: "A lot has changed in four years—I became a mom and I’m raising two amazing girls. My husband retired.
"My career has expanded so that I have the opportunity to lift up other voices that need to be heard. But the world has also shown us that we have a lot we still have to fight for—as women, as black women, as mothers, as aging women, as human beings, as friends.
"In 'You Got Anything Stronger?', I show you how this ever-changing life presents challenges, even as it gives me moments of pure joy. I take you on a girl’s night at Chateau Marmont, and I also talk to Isis, my character from 'Bring It On'.
"For the first time, I truly open up about my surrogacy journey and the birth of Kaavia James Union Wade. And I take on racist institutions and practices in the entertainment industry, asking for equality and real accountability."
Gabrielle has promised this book will show her at her "most vulnerable" because she has finally found "true strength".
She wrote: "This time, I need to be more vulnerable—not so much for me, but anyone who feels alone in what they’re going through...
"'You Got Anything Stronger?' is me at my most vulnerable. I have recently found true strength in that vulnerability, and I want to share that power with you here, through this book."
