Gal Gadot is expecting another baby girl!

Gal Gadot’s third child will be another baby girl.
The 35-year-old actress announced in March she is expecting her third child with her husband Jaron Varsano, and she has now revealed the impending arrival will be a younger sister to her two daughters, nine-year-old Alma and three-year-old Maya.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Thursday (04.22.21), she said: "It's baby girl number three. Yes, we're sticking to what we know.”
In her initial pregnancy announcement, the ‘Wonder Woman’ star shared a family selfie of herself with her husband, whom she married in 2008.
The post was captioned: "Here we go again ... @JaronVarsano (sic)"
Meanwhile, Gal previously confessed she felt "like a God" when she had her children.
Sharing her own 'Wonder Woman' experience, she said: "When I had my two daughters. I know this sounds cheesy, but you feel like you are a God when you deliver your children. It’s like, ‘I made this!’ The best feeling in the world is to become a mother and give life."
And Gal admitted she was a lot more relaxed around her second pregnancy because she’d been through it before, and when Maya was born, she needed to focus more on Alma’s needs.
She said: "I was a lot more nervous with my first pregnancy but with Maya I was at ease. It’s different because you have that experience behind you when you have a second child.
"When Maya was born, I felt like I needed to empower Alma because she was the one who would go through the big change in her life by having a baby sister. Maya just needed affection and warmth. Alma was the one who needed attention. She’s an amazing big sister."
Gal also explained the origins of her kids' names - Maya and Alma.
Speaking about her children's monikers, she added: "Maya is named after Maya Angelou. In ancient Hebrew, Alma means universe and in Spanish it means soul. I think both are lovely names. I’m so grateful to have two beautiful girls."
