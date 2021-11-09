Gal Gadot jokes she 'could've died' shooting Red Notice

Gal Gadot shed blood on the set of 'Red Notice'.
The 36-year-old actress stars in the new Netflix movie alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and she's recalled the painful injury she suffered during the shoot.
Asked about her experience of filming the movie, Gal - who plays an up-and-coming criminal in the new action-comedy film - said: "I cut my toe, remember? I was bleeding."
Gal jokingly added that the situation threatened to spiral out of control.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Gal - who is best known for playing Wonder Woman - quipped: "I almost died. You know the part when I’m kicking the handcuffs? Then I cut my toe. I just went all for it."
Meanwhile, Gal recently revealed that she loved working with Lynda Carter on the 'Wonder Woman' movies.
The Hollywood actress stars as the iconic superhero in the Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster series, and she's relished the experience of having Lynda - who previously played Wonder Woman in a live-action TV series - appear in the franchise.
Gal shared: "First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything.
"She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one."
Gal is remaining tight-lipped about Lynda's appearance in the next movie.
Asked about Lynda's involvement with the new film, she simply said: "It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly."
