Garth Brooks reveals wife Trisha Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19

Garth Brooks has revealed his wife Trisha Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19.
The country musicians have been in quarantine together at their home in Tennessee after a member of their team tested positive recently, and the 59-year-old singer has confirmed his spouse subsequently contracted the virus.
In a Facebook statement, he began: “The Queen and I have now tested twice. Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”
Due to the severe weather conditions in Tennessee, the pair had to delay getting tested by a week after they were exposed to the highly contagious respiratory illness.
Garth hailed the 56-year-old singer "a fighter" and "stronger than me", but admitted he was concerned about the "long-term effect" coronavirus could have on his other half.
He continued: “Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together, and anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.
“She’s tough. She’s stronger than me. If anyone asks, that’s [say a prayer] what you can do for her. That’s what I’m doing. Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan.”
Last summer, the couple - who tied the knot in 2005 - went into quarantine for two weeks after someone in their camp was possibly exposed with COVID-19.
A statement at the time read: "Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood’s July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks.
“While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern.”
