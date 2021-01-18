Garth Brooks will perform at Joe Biden's inauguration.
The 58-year-old country singer - who is a Republican - is set to appear at the event, which will mark Biden and Kamala Harris being sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States.
He said: "In our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity. This is kind of how I get to serve this country. I’ve played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. This is an honour for me to get to serve. And it’s one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it’s an honour to be asked."
The inauguration will take place on January 20, with Foo Fighters and John Legend to be joined by Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria and Bruce Springsteen.
The 'Best of You' rockers and four stars will all be appearing at the primetime 'Celebrating America' television special - which will be hosted by Tom Hanks.
Organisers have confirmed that Eva and Kerry "will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances".
Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato are all set to perform too.
Biden's own inaugural team has promised to "highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before".
The organisers added in a statement: "The program will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.