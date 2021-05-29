Gavin MacLeod dies aged 90 following illness

Gavin MacLeod has passed away.
The 90-year-old actor, who was best known for starring on ABC's 'The Love Boat' as Captain Merrill Stubing and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show', has sadly died after suffering from ill health in recent months.
His nephew, Mark See, confirmed the news to TMZ, and revealed Gavin was surrounded by his loved ones and carers at home in Palm Desert, California.
A cause of death is not currently known, however, Mark insisted it was not related to COVID-19.
The screen star's successful career spanned six decades.
Gavin starred alongside Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, and Carroll O'Connor in 'Kelly's Heroes' in 1970.
On television, Gavin also co-starred opposite Ernest Borgnine on 'McHale's Navy' between 1962 and 1964 as Joseph 'Happy' Haines.
The New Yorker dropped out of middle school and started out working for Reader's Digest.
Gavin's last role on TV was voicing Captain Gumble on animated children's television series 'Pound Puppies' in 2011.
In 1961, he joined 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' as Maxwell Cooley, which marked his first time working with Mary Tyler Moore.
He also appeared on 'Hawaii Five-O', 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E', 'The Untouchables', 'Charlie’s Angels', 'That 70’s Show', and much more.
The actor appeared on many talk shows over the years and was known to discuss his Christian faith.
Gavin is survived by his wife Patti, their four children and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.