Gene Simmons: I felt nothing when I had COVID

Gene Simmons "felt nothing" when he had COVID-19.
The 72-year-old musician and his Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley have both had the virus, but Gene admits that their experiences were markedly different.
He shared: "Paul and I had completely different experiences. His [symptoms] were pretty mild. I felt nothing. I didn't know I had COVID.
"Out of respect for everyone, I quarantined, but my appetite was up, my energy was strong, no running nose, no nothing."
The singer actually took up painting during the pandemic as a means of keeping himself "busy".
However, he never actually put a huge amount of thought into his artwork.
He told People: "I just wanted to stay sane.
"I didn't know you were supposed to have a style, and I didn't do anything except try to keep my mind busy. So the art is more stream of consciousness."
Gene has actually sold some of his artwork for more than $200,000.
But the musician insists he's treating it as a passion, rather than a money-making opportunity.
Gene - who co-founded Kiss in the early 1970s - explained: "I have money. It is interesting.
"Money, for me, has become what champions in the Olympics do. They want to keep improving because they want the judges to hold up a higher number. That's what it becomes when you don't have enough food in your belly. You don't think of it that way, because you just want to feed yourself. It's a different thing.
"Once you have enough, a roof over your head and food in your belly and stuff, it's how much better can I do this? How much more can I do this? More like a contest. It's different."
