TownNews.com Content Exchange

There are many soap opera storylines typically thrown at teenage characters including drugs or unexpected babies but for Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) on ABC’s General Hospital, having her first sexual experience recorded and released online for everyone to see was a surprise. “I thought that in this time it’s an important story to tell and it’s newer, I think,” says McCoy. “I’m super happy with this [story] because this hasn’t been done…I feel like the teen pregnancy thing has been used.” The actress also said that as she was filming episodes of this storyline, she was watching Hulu’s Pam and Tommy, which was very much about the leaking of the now-infamous sex tape.

'Days' Star Heather Lindell on Jan Using Her Pregnancy to Snare Shawn From BelleSee Also

'Days' Star Heather Lindell on Jan Using Her Pregnancy to Snare Shawn From Belle

Plus, the actress opens up about why it took her nearly 15 years to return to the soap.

While Joss deals with the fallout of the video including impacting her relationship with boyfriend Cam (William Lipton) and best friend Trina (Tabyana Ali) being accused to doing the dirty deed, viewers are aware that villainous Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) is the person responsible for taping and releasing the video, which is a felony. What will it take to bring her down once and for all? “That’s the big million dollar question,” McCoy says. “I would love to see Esme in jail and I think that’s definitely what Joss wants. Joss wants a big consequence!”

Also in the video interview above, find out what the actress also had to say about working with a new actress playing Joss’s best friend Trina since Sydney Mikayla recently left the series (to focus on college) and is now being played by Ali.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

More Headlines:

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.