George Clooney eyed for Buck Rogers revival series

George Clooney is being eyed to star in a 'Buck Rogers' revival.
The Hollywood star has already boarded Legendary's television adaptation of the cult sci-fi hero as an executive producer, and is now being lined up for the starring role.
George joined the project alongside Smokehouse Pictures partners Grant Heslov, and although insiders suggest there is currently no acting deal in place, he is thought to be in talks for the part.
The 59-year-old star and Grant have joined Angry Films' Don Murphy and Susan Montford to produce alongside Flint Dille – the grandson of the original 'Buck Rogers' creator Philip Francis Nowlan.
Brian K Vaughan has been tapped to write the script for the project, whilst Mary Parent and Cale Boyter are overseeing the project for Legendary, and Cory Kaplan is co-producing for Angry Films.
The character of Buck Rogers first appeared in a story titled 'Armageddon 2419' published in a 1928 issue of 'Amazing Stories'. The plot follows a man who is trapped in a coal mine during a cave-in, falls into suspended animation and wakes up almost 500 years in the future.
He is then enlisted to help fight a war between several gangs in what was once America.
The character's popularity exploded after 'Buck Rogers' was turned into a comic strip in 1929 but the last time the hero featured prominently on-screen was the 1970s series 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century', which starred Gil Gerard and Erin Gray.
Legendary is reportedly hopeful that the TV series leads to a blockbuster film franchise and an anime-style animated series to introduce the 'Buck Rogers' universe to modern audiences.
