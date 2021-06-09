George Clooney is a 'fun dad' to his twins

George Clooney is “such a fun dad” to his twins.
The ‘Midnight Sky’ star has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal Clooney, and has been spending more time than ever at home with his brood amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
And sources have now said the 60-year-old actor was “very positive” about his increased time at home over the past year, and has been a “fun dad” to his brood.
The insider said: "George and Amal took every day as it came. They have always prioritised family time, so they were very positive about all the extra time with the kids. They are the most amazing parents.
"George is such a fun dad. The kids adore him."
George and Amal recently flew out to their vacation home in Lake Cuomo, Italy, to celebrate their twins’ birthday, and are “thrilled to be back” after the health crisis stopped them from visiting last year.
The source added to People magazine: "They didn't spend time in Lake Como last year. It's the first time in two years that they are back in Italy. They seem thrilled to be back. Friends that they didn't see during the pandemic are very excited that they are back.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Gravity’ star – who wed the human rights lawyer in 2014 – recently said he didn’t realise there was something missing in his life until he met his spouse.
He said: “There are some people, their goal was: ‘I have to have children.’ Mine wasn’t. I wasn’t looking at life, going: ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children. I felt like I had a pretty full life. “Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was.”
George admitted fatherhood has also made his life less empty, and explained having children has given him “everything” that Hollywood could not.
He added: “[I have] a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love – all the things that you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realise that this is a lot more than that.”
And the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor has since been teaching his young children to play pranks on their unsuspecting mother.
He said: “My whole job really is to teach them terrible things. And I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother. “And it’s fun because, you know, Amal, she’ll be talking to a judge on a trial in the Sudan or a trial in Myanmar … she’s having very serious conversations and then my son’ll come in with a nappy on his head. This is a stroke of genius, you know.”
