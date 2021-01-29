George Clooney on choosing traditional names for his kids: 'They're going to have enough trouble'

George Clooney didn’t want to give his kids “weird-a** names” because he knew they would “have enough trouble” being the children of a Hollywood star.
The 59-year-old actor has three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal Clooney, and has said he chose traditional names for his tots because he wanted them to be able to lead normal lives, without getting backlash for their upbringing.
Speaking to AARP the Magazine, he said: "I didn't want, like, weird-a** names for our kids. They're already going to have enough trouble. It's hard being the son of somebody famous and successful. Paul Newman's son killed himself. Gregory Peck's son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves. I have an advantage because I'm so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I'll literally be gumming bread."
George also opened up on writing love letters to his wife, which is a tradition they’ve continued even whilst spending more time than ever under the same roof amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He explained: "Even in lockdown, I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow. I'm a big believer in letter. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house. If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that's a generational thing, and maybe it won't be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it."
And the ‘Midnight Sky’ star went on to reflect upon his 2018 motorcycle accident that almost cost him his life, as he said the people around him at the time were more interested in taking pictures of his crash instead of helping him.
He said: "I'm not a cynical guy, but I will always, always remember that moment, because nobody was jumping to go call for help or coming to help. them the worst moment of my life was entertainment.
"People are getting killed because they're taking a shot of a car crash coming toward them. We're living in this world where everybody is trying to make themselves fascinating or important or something. When the reality is: Put that phone down!"
