George Clooney 'swept off his feet' by Amal Clooney

George Clooney was "swept off his feet" by Amal Clooney.
The 'Midnight Sky' star has confessed he fell head over heels in love with the human rights lawyer when they first met but admits their romance "surprised" him more than anyone.
Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, he said: "She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world - and everybody else was pretty surprised."
Meanwhile, the 59-year-old actor previously insisted that lockdown has confirmed to him that he "picked right" with Amal - with whom he shares Alexander and Ella, three.
He said: "We really haven’t moved since February. It’s easier in Los Angeles because it’s not raining and snowing, so it’s a lot easier to walk out in the street. These drug companies have done an amazing job and we’re almost there so it would be really stupid to blow it now. So we’re staying here and we’ll do Christmas here. There’s nothing more fun than sitting there in the morning with my kids singing in Italian and us making breakfast for them. I picked right when I picked Amal. It’s just the two of us having dinner together every night and we never run out of conversation. We couldn’t be happier with our lives and we couldn’t feel luckier."
And George feels that being a father and a husband is very fulfilling.
He shared: "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me. And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I didn’t see coming."
