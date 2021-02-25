George Clooney took dog to audition

George Clooney once took a dog to an audition.
The 59-year-old star used to be a "big props guy" and took random objects along to make him memorable to casting directors, but he admitted it wasn't always a successful approach.
He said: "I was a big props guy. I took a dog to one audition and just held it under my arm, even though there was no dog in the scene. It was for Family Ties. I didn’t get the job, so clearly it didn’t work."
The 'Midnight Sky' actor would tell aspiring actors not to put too much pressure on themselves when it comes to auditioning.
He told W magazine: "Actors go into an audition going, 'Please like me, please.' I always say, 'Look, the worst thing that could happen is that you don't get a job that you don't have.'
"That’s the worst thing. If you take the pressure off, it makes a difference in the way you audition. And by the way, it took me a long time to figure this out."
George - who has three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal - had a number of "weird" roles in the early days of his career.
He said: "'Murder, She Wrote' might’ve been my favou rite, just because of all the people. I was on it with Buddy Hackett, and Angela Lansbury is class.
"I didn't get murdered. But I didn’t murder, either.
"In the beginning, I did some really weird parts. I played my evil twin in a show called 'Street Hawk'. I was a killer. I had a mullet. I also had a mullet on 'The Facts of Life'.
"On that show, I flirted around with Jo, one of the girls. And then they said, Thank you—they’d had enough of the George the Handyman character. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.