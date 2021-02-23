George Clooney's lockdown 'hobby'

George Clooney's "hobby" is doing chores in lockdown.
The 'Midnight Sky' actor joked about how he has spent his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic - doing the laundry and washing the dishes.
Speaking to W magazine, he shared: "I'll tell you what I've taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day and dishes all day long ... Apparently, you have to wash your children every once in a while ... I cut [my son's] hair, and I cut my own hair, too, but I haven't cut my daughter's hair. I'd get in trouble if I did. My daughter looks gorgeous - her hair is very long. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."
George had previously revealed he has been enjoying sewing in lockdown.
The 'Monuments Men' star - who has Alexander and Ella, both three, with his wife Amal Clooney - said: "I do a lot of sewing the kids' clothes. And my wife's dress that tore. I was a bachelor for a long time and didn’t have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things ... If we were on an island and you had to pick somebody to help you survive, I would pick me. Ask all of my friends and they would pick me, too. I can make a waterspout out of this and a pitcher out of that."
And George admitted he has barely left his home since the pandemic began because he’s worried about the impact coronavirus could have on his son.
He shared: "This has been a crappy year for everyone. Started badly and ran badly all year long, until recently … But I’m very lucky.
"I ended up having a successful career. I wound up living in a home with some space in it. We can walk around outside ... Because my son has asthma. They say it’s not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don’t know anything about the long-term of this yet."
