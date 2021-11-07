George Harrison's childhood home goes under the hammer

George Harrison's childhood home is up for auction.
The Beatles star - who died of cancer in 2001, aged 58 - moved to 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool, in 1949, when he was just six years old, and he even rehearsed alongside John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney at the property.
The guitarist's family moved out of the house in 1962, shortly before George became a global star.
And auctioneer Paul Fairweather has revealed that the house is now estimated to be sold for between £160,000 ($215,00) and £200,000 ($270,000).
The three-bedroom property - which retains some of its original features, including the bath, sink and doors - represents a "steal" at that price, according to the auctioneer.
The house was last on the market seven years ago, when it was sold to a Beatles fan for £156,000.
Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney recently admitted that he hates the misconception that he broke up the iconic band.
The 79-year-old musician has "only finally just got over" claims that he split up the Beatles.
During a talk with poet Paul Muldoon at the Royal Festival Hall in London, McCartney was asked to name the biggest misconception about him.
He replied: "That I had broken the Beatles up … so I lived with that because once a headline is out there it sticks. That was a big one that I’ve only finally just got over."
Paul also revealed his regret that he never told John Lennon - who was shot dead in 1980, aged 40 - that he loved him.
He said: "The four of us miraculously found each other. We grew up together. It’s like walking up a staircase and we’ve always been side by side on that staircase. I’m like a fan. I just remember how great it was to work with him and how great he was. Because you are not just messing around, you are not singing with Joe Bloggs you are singing with John Lennon.
"It’s very true. You say that I loved him and as 17-year-old Liverpool kids you could never say that. It just wasn’t done. So I never really said, ‘John, love you, mate’ I never got around to it so now it’s great to know how much I love this man."
