George Harrison's childhood home transformed into a museum

George Harrison's childhood home is being transformed into an Airbnb rental and a house museum.
The Beatles star's former family home in Liverpool was recently acquired at auction by Ken Lambert and he's now turning the property into a destination for fans of the band.
Ken, 48 - who is in the business of commercial construction - told the New York Post newspaper: "Once I realized I was the winner, it was pretty shocking.
"I really started to think about what I was going to do with the property. I’m not a wealthy individual. It’s not like I go around buying up properties. I’m a Beatles fan, yes, but I am a big George Harrison fan specifically."
Ken bought the property for £171,000 ($250,000) and is only the third person to have owned the home since the Harrison family.
The property owner ultimately decided to transform the landmark into an Airbnb and a house museum for weekly tours.
Ken took the decision after observing the success of house museums dedicated to John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney.
He explained: "I think it was a shame that George’s house had no relevance to millions of Beatles fans, but they’re waiting in line to walk into John Lennon’s house.
"George is my favorite Beatle. I want to respect his legacy."
Ken walked through the property after he managed to buy it at auction, and he can still vividly remember the "surreal" experience.
He shared: "It was pretty insane when I was able to walk through the house. I was there by myself. I kind of walked through it after I owned it.
"It was a very surreal experience, it was a remarkable feeling."
