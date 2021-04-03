Georgia Fowler pregnant with first child

Georgia Fowler is pregnant.
The 28-year-old model and her boyfriend Nathan Dalah are expecting their first child together in September and they are thrilled that they can finally share their exciting news.
Georgia wrote on her personal website: "It’s been hard keeping this one quiet, but now it’s pretty hard to hide!
"Nathan and I couldn’t be happier to share out exciting news with you. This September we welcome our little one into the world.
"We cannot wait to meet you and begin out next adventure together. The best is yet to come. We love you already."
Georgia also shared a number of pictures from her maternity shoot.
She wrote: "Thank you with all my heart to dream mother and photographer Nicole Bentley, for capturing this special moment for us. And thank you to Koh for beauty and for being the best hypeman. "
Georgia also posted a number of pictures on Instagram and wrote: "There’s more than hot cross buns in here! We’re so excited to share what we’ve been cooking up."
Meanwhile, Georgia previously admitted social media made her worried about raising daughters.
She said: "It does worry me on the flipside if there are very young girls posting images of themselves, that may be a bit too provocative for their age. That part… oh, god, that scares the s*** out of me if I ever have girls.”
