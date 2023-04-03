Gerard Piqué slams Shakira fans who target him with hate: ‘They have no lives!’

Gerard Piqué has accused Shakira fans who target him with hate of having “no lives”.

The former footballer, 36, who split in June 2022 from the 46-year-old ‘Whenever, Wherever’ singer – with whom he has children Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight – also admitted if he thought about the abuse he got from her followers he would talk his life.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.