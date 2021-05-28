Geri Horner: Being a Spice Girl is like being Batman

Geri Horner says her Ginger Spice persona makes her feel like Batman because being a Spice Girl is like being a superhero.
The singer – who reunited with the girl group in 2019 for the 'Spice World' - Tour- doesn’t think of herself as being a Spice Girls member in her day-to-day life, and compares her pop star persona to being like Bruce Wayne who turns into the crime-fighting Dark Knight when he dons his cape and cowl.
In an interview on the Alan Cummings' Shelves podcast, she said: “I don’t think about myself like that, there’s just other things in your life on a day-to-day like my family and children. I don’t think myself as that (a Spice Girl).
“Do you know what it is? It’s like a Batman suit, it’s not fake, but it’s like going from Bruce Wayne to Batman. It’s a layer, do you know what I mean?”
Geri, 48, was one of the most outrageous of all five Spice Girls when they first conquered the charts in the 1990s and she created an iconic pop moment when she donned her famous Union Jack mini-dress at the 1997 BRIT Awards.
The 'Wannabe hitmaker' - who was joined in the band by Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham - admits that she was inspired by Elton John’s outrageous stage outfits when choosing her own concert outfits.
Discussing her fashion choices, she said: “You know Elton John? Did you notice his evolution, the costumes got bigger and bigger and then they came down again. At the beginning he’s trying to outdo himself, ‘What can I do next, what I can do next?’ And then you think, ‘OK, maybe it’s time to take it off.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.