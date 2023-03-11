Geri Horner snubbed husband Christian's kiss at first meeting

Geri Horner snubbed the chance to kiss her husband Christian Horner at their first meeting and made him settle for a handshake instead.

The head of Red Bull's Formula One team has opened about his relationship with the Spice Girls star and admitted he thought he was going to be treated to a peck on the cheek when they were first introduced but he was left disappointed and red-faced when she offered him her hand.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

