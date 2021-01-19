Gig Hadid reveals the exact moment she found out she was pregnant

Gigi Hadid found out she was pregnant the day before she walked in the Tom Ford show on February 7, 2020.
The 25-year-old model and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed a baby girl into the world back in September, and Gigi has shared with fans the moment she realized she was with child was less than 24 hours before she had to hit the runway.
The mother-of-one recalled how her mother, Yolanda Hadid, gave her lots of snacks to stop her from being sick.
Responding to a Twitter follow who asked if she already knew she was pregnant when she was on the catwalk for the Jacquemas show on January 18, 2020 she replied: “Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show.
“I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom, [Yolanda Hadid], would pack me snacks before each show. Bless.”
Gig also spilled what her pregnancy cravings were, including bagels and former One Direction star Zayn's ribs and fries.
She wrote: “It went it waves. Everything bagels [with] extra cream cheese, triple-chunk brownies. For breakfast — sourdough toast and tomato olive oil salad with lots of salt and pepper LOL. And [Zayn Malik]’s ribs with fries. Random. Also arugula salads.”
Gigi added that the "hardest day" with morning sickness was in February.
She shared: “But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread and Dutch cheese. Except for in London, Taylor [Hill] gave me bagels. Backstage at Burberry [in February 2020] was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember.”
Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Gigi is a “natural” at motherhood.
An insider said: "Motherhood has come to her with such ease. She is such a natural.”
The source also revealed Gigi and Zayn are “so in love”, and have strengthened their bond more than ever thanks to their new arrival.
They added: "[Gigi and Zayn] are so in love and having a baby together has brought them even closer.
“They share the same values when it comes to culture, family and parenting. Gigi and Zayn both have very close relationships with their families and raising their daughter with that same loving environment is very important to them."
