Gigi Hadid's daughter has been a 'blessing' for her family

Gigi Hadid’s daughter has been a “great blessing” for her family following the death of her grandmother.
The 25-year-old model and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai into the world in September, and now Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, has reflected on the “special” addition to her family.
Yolanda explained that Gigi learned of her pregnancy two months after her grandmother, Ans van den Herik, passed away in August 2019, and so believes Khai is a “new little angel” that came along just when the Hadid family needed her.
The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star explained to People magazine: "The extraordinary part of that is my mom passed away and Gigi got pregnant maybe two months later. So it shows you the cycle of life.
“We lost somebody so special to the family, and we have a new little angel, so that's been a great blessing, for sure.”
Meanwhile, Yolanda previously reflected on her mother’s passing over the Christmas period, when she shared a picture on Instagram of herself holding Khai.
She wrote: "When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1. It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling... a part of my heart I didn't know existed. I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day....
“A empty hole in my heart that can't be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life. I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives.
"God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you... #CircleOfLife (sic)”
And Gigi wrote in the comments: "You are the best OMA! She is so lucky. We all are. (sic)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.