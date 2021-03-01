Gillian Anderson pleased Prince Harry understands The Crown

Gillian Anderson is pleased Prince Harry understands 'The Crown' is fiction.
The 52-year-old actress - who plays Margret Thatcher in the Netflix series based on the lives of members of the royal family - is overjoyed to hear that the Duke of Sussex has expressed his opinion of the show and realizes that the creator, Peter Morgan, has twisted factual events to make the show more riveting.
Speaking after her Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress, Gillian said: "I haven't heard any discussions about Royals and their opinions about 'The Crown'. I think they decidedly don't express opinions. I would say that Harry is fairly well qualified to judge what is fact or fiction and it was pleasing to hear that he understood what Peter was trying to do on 'The Crown'.
"He's telling a nuanced story about the challenges of putting duty and service before love and family and he has certainly many many years of experience with that. And so, it was nice to be on the outside but also on the inside and hearing, perhaps, that subject put to rest ... one would hope."
Prince Harry, 36, recently revealed that he watches 'The Crown' - which follows the lives of his father and mother, Prince Charles and Princess Diana - and acknowledged the series is "fictional" but is "loosely based on the truth".
He said: "They don’t pretend to be news, it’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate but it loosely it gives you a rough idea of that lifestyle and the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else and what can come from that.
"I’m way more comfortable about 'The Crown' than the stories I see written about my family, my wife or myself. Because it’s the difference between that’s obviously fiction, take it how you will – but this is reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news."
