Gina Carano axed from The Mandalorian over social media post

Gina Carano has been axed from 'The Mandalorian' following a controversial post on social media.
The 38-year-old actress - who played Cara Dune in the Disney+ series - has been cut from the show after she shared a post on social media that compared being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust.
A spokesperson for Lucasfilm said: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.
"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."
The announcement was made after the actress shared the controversial post on Instagram and the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending online.
Gina - who competed in mixed martial arts before becoming an actress - has deleted the post, but screenshots were widely shared on social media and Disney quickly faced calls to axe her from the hit show.
Gina also attracted controversy last year, when she appeared to mock mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
What's more, the actress suggested voter fraud had played a part in the outcome of the US Presidential election.
A source close to the situation has suggested that Lucasfilm has been thinking about firing her for a few months.
The insider explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw."
Previously, it'd been suggested that Gina will star in a 'Mandalorian' spin-off of her own.
However, Lucasfilm has now made it clear that won't happen in light of her controversial posts on social media.
Meanwhile, Gina previously admitted she loved playing the role of Cara, saying it "meant the world" to her.
She shared: "I am like a Mack truck. I've always been strong. I've always been this person. I've really come to accept and embrace that through playing Cara.
"It's just meant the world to me because, really, beauty doesn't just come from what we think of all the time as beauty, it comes from the inside."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.