‘Girls5Eva,’ ‘That Damn Michael Che,’ ‘From Cradle to Stage,’ TCM Film Festival, A Familiar Face on ‘Grey’s’
Meaghan Darwish
TownNews.com Content Exchange

On a busy Thursday, new streaming highlights include a music-filled comedy from producers of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a topical sketch comedy from Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and a salute to musicians’ moms just in time for Mother’s Day. TCM’s annual Classic Film Festival goes virtual with a 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story. Grey’s Anatomy welcomes back a fan-favorite character.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.