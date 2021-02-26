Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady 'plan low-key anniversary'

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are planning a low-key wedding anniversary celebration.
The 40-year-old model and Tom, 43, celebrate their 12-year wedding anniversary on Friday (26.02.21) and they're planning to spend the day at home with their family.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Gisele and Tom will be spending time with their family for their wedding anniversary. They’re both just happy to be spending time together.
"At this time, they’re aware that families are suffering and have suffered during the pandemic, so their focus is just making sure their family and everyone close to them is safe. They try their best to have a happy and healthy family always."
Tom - who has Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, withe Gisele, as well as 13-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan - won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in February.
And Gisele - who is one of the NFL star's most vocal supporters - is determined to encourage her kids to follow their dreams.
The insider shared: "Gisele has always been that mom that reiterates to her kids that they can do anything they set their minds to regardless of what anyone says.
"Many have thought that Tom would be retired by now and that he would never win another Super Bowl, but his team’s Super Bowl win just proved what Gisele has been preaching all along. She is over the moon proud of Tom and his accomplishments thus far and the kids look up to him as being this big role model."
Meanwhile, it has previously been claimed that the coronavirus lockdown had been a "gift" for the couple.
The loved-up duo relished the chance to spend quality time together at their home in Florida.
The insider said said last year: "With the quarantine, it's a challenge for them like any other parents trying to stick to a normal routine in the household.
"But this added time together is such a gift. They're making the most of it during the off-season and prioritising family time before training really kicks into high gear for Tom."
