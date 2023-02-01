Gisele Bundchen reacts to Tom Brady retirement announcement

Gisele Bundchen has sent a message of support to Tom Brady after he announced his retirement.
The 42-year-old model was quick to send well-wishes after her ex-husband - with whom she has children Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian - shared a video on his Instagram account announcing he was quitting the NFL, almost a year after he declared he was hanging up his boots only to later change his mind.
Gisele - who divorced Tom in October after 13 years of marriage wrote under the video: “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,[praying hands emoji] (sic)"
Tom confirmed on Wednesday (01.02.23) that he is retiring from football "for good".
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback declared in a video clip: "Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good.
"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded."
He went on to insist he previously said everything he needed to last time he announced his retirement, adding: "I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all."
Tom - who also has 15-year-old son Jack with former partner Bridget Moynahan - captioned the video: "I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you."
The 45-year-old sportsman played 23 seasons in the NFL with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - winning seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.