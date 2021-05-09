Glenn Close hates being branded a 'loser' despite Oscar snub

Glenn Close hates being branded a "loser" because she hasn't won an Oscar yet.
The 'Fatal Attraction' star has been nominated for eight Academy Awards across her whole career and whilst she has yet to win one, she finds it frustrating when people say she has lost because she just feels lucky to be nominated.
She said: "First of all, I don't think I'm a loser. Who in that category is a loser? You're there, you're five people honoured for the work that you've done by your peers. What’s better than that? And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, 'Who is the worst dressed?' And, you know, 'Who made the worst speech?' Forget it. It's not what it's about."
Glenn had previously insisted she doesn't want to win a "pity" Oscar.
She explained: "It would mean a lot but I wouldn't want it to be a pity Oscar after 45 years."
Glenn previously admitted she isn't worried about missing out on an Oscar.
She said: "Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award? You don't have to make a speech ... It's beyond me. I don’t know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what’s good. You're fulfilled by your work, and that’s the process to me. It’s what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it. It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn’t mind being wheeled out when I’m old and drooling, and I have a grey wig to cover my bald head."
As the pandemic hit, Glenn admitted she hoped her first victory did not come in the next few months as she would hate to not be able to celebrate properly due to the current health crisis.
She said: "I'm very proud of the times that my peers have felt that my performance was worthy of attention.
"It's so sad if it happens when we're all unable to celebrate in a room together. I mean, that would be ironic, but that's what life does, right? I just hope I can keep finding the parts because a lot of times I think it's about the role."
