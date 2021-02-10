Glenn Close's approach to work changed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Glenn Close's approach to work has changed following the pandemic.
The 'Fatal Attraction' star admits that before the health crisis, she had a completely different attitude to work and now she "really values" her work so she can come back home to Montana, where her family lives.
Speaking to Variety, she shared: "I came here where I live now because my three siblings are here, and I had spent my whole adult life away from them. And we're now in the same town. So, for me, work is so I can come back home. It kind of changed things, it's not like I'm waiting at home until I go to work. It's really, really valuing the work, because it means that I'll be able to come home."
Meanwhile, Glenn insisted she isn't worried about missing out on an Oscar.
She said: "Is it better to be wheeled out in a wheelchair and get the lifetime achievement award? You don’t have to make a speech ...
"It’s beyond me. I don’t know what to say about that. I just have to keep doing what’s good. You’re fulfilled by your work, and that’s the process to me. It’s what feeds my soul, but it really is nice when other people like it. It might be cool to never get one. I wouldn’t mind being wheeled out when I’m old and drooling, and I have a grey wig to cover my bald head."
Meanwhile, Glenn previously insisted she feels "as creative, as sexual and as eager" as she ever has done.
The 73-year-old actress said: "I feel as free and as creative, as sexual and as eager, as I ever have. And it's ironic because I'm thinking: 'How much time do I have left now?' There are so many things I'm interested in doing. It's one of those ironies, I suppose, that we sometimes start feeling comfortable in our own skin only late in our lives, but hopefully with enough time to benefit from it."
