Go ‘Behind the Music’ With Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin and Huey Lewis on Paramount+ (VIDEO)

The first four artists to get the spotlight on Behind the Music on Paramount+ have been revealed: Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin, and Huey Lewis. The four were previously profiled on the show, which promises updated “artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style,” according to the streamer.
Other artists will be revealed at a later date.
A Guide to the New Dramas, Comedies & Reality Shows Coming to Paramount+
“You’re about to go on a roller coaster ride you are not ready for,” Lopez says in the teaser, which appeared during the March 14th Grammy Awards Ceremony, while LL Cool J says, “It’s not the LL Cool J that people remember.”
The music documentary series will have several new episodes as well some from the vault, remastered and updated. The streaming service has yet to announce a premiere date.
Behind the Music‘s return is part of Paramount+ music slate, which also includes Dave Grohl’s six-part, unscripted From Cradle to Stage. Based on his mother’s book, it explores the relationship between successful musicians and their mothers. Plus, Unplugged returns with special intimate events featuring some of the world’s biggest artists, as does Yo! MTV Raps, a deep dive into the current state of hip-hop, with hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, and lifestyle content.
Behind the Music, Coming Soon, Paramount+
