Goldie Hawn: I battled depression at the start of my career

Goldie Hawn battled depression at the height of her career.
The 75-year-old actress rose to fame after receiving the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1969 film, ‘Cactus Flower’.
But Goldie has now admitted that time in her life wasn’t the happiest, as she was battling with her mental health behind the scenes.
She said: "When I was young, [I felt] I became depressed. I was 21 and I was rising to success. I know it sounds terrible, but it's a very, very difficult thing - I didn't necessarily want that. Now in doing so, I was very depressed. And I had a lot of these issues where I couldn't even go outside in public. This is something I worked through. I went to a doctor. I went to a psychologist."
The actress landed her first starring role after moving to California to pursue a career in dance in 1966 and things skyrocketed from there, even though Goldie had no intention of becoming a star.
She added: "Unfortunately, I didn't want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home … I didn't have delusions of grandeur on any level, I was extremely realistic. The problem was that I was a dancer and then things changed."
And although things are better for Goldie now, the ‘Overboard’ star still wants to help others who are feeling “low, depressed, or anxious”.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘Good Morning Britain’, she said: "So, for every one of us, we may have a different reason why we feel low, depressed, anxious … a lot of these things. If you really are unhappy, we do need to be able to tender ourselves to go to a doctor. Don't be embarrassed. Mental health is real … We never be ashamed to say, ‘I'm feeling sad.' "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.