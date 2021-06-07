The Good Doctor faces crises on a Guatemalan mission in the season finale. In advance of Father’s Day, President Obama reflects on fatherhood and his “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative with Anderson Cooper. Go back to the swinging 1960s for a new season of Acorn’s lighthearted Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries. ABC’s The Bachelorette returns without Chris Harrison.
‘Good Doctor’ Finale, Obama on Fatherhood, ‘Ms. Fisher’ Solves ’60s Mysteries, A New ‘Bachelorette’
