Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) faces a challenge in the March 30 episode of Good Sam as a devastating storm hits and the hospital staff must improvise in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.
“Governor just declared a state of emergency,” Dr. Caleb Tucker (Michael Stahl-David) reports. “They’re closing the roads.” So how will the on-call doctors get to the hospital? He suggests sending the ambulances, but as Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) points out, they’re “going to be a little busy right now.” The doctors realize the only people who will be coming in are more patients.
And there’s another problem: With so many trauma cases, they will run short on blood. “Can we call the Red Cross?” Sam suggests, but her father points out they, too, will be facing shortages. Dr. Joey Costa (Davi Santos) sums their situation up best: “So we’re almost at capacity, we’re short on doctors, and we’re running out of blood?” Sam knows they have to figure it out, and that begins with “allocating [the resources they have] according to need.” Without a CMO, who determines that? Watch the clip above for more, including a pep talk from Sam.
6 Career Changes to Look Out for on TV This Season
In “A Light in the Storm,” the storm leads to an overflow of patients and limited resources. As a result, Sam and her team are forced to make impossible choices about their patients’ care. Also, Griff connects with a young patient admitted with a rare heart condition. It’s the first of a two-parter, which will continue with the April 6 episode.
Good Sam, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS
