Good Trouble has just said goodbye to two of its series regulars, who have been part of this world since The Fosters.
The season began with Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) in a seemingly better place, both admitting they still loved one another, but, she added, “I can’t keep jumping from one relationship back to another. I need to figure out who I am and what I’m really doing.” He understood. Then, at the end of the second episode of the fourth season, Mitchell and Mirchoff exited the Freeform drama as series regulars. Following the East Coast airing of the episode, Mitchell shared a message about her departure on her social media platforms.
Mitchell began playing Callie when The Fosters premiered in 2013. After five seasons of that, she continued in the role on Good Trouble, which premiered in 2019. Mirchoff appeared in the last three episodes of The Fosters and was part of the spinoff since the third episode of the first season. With their exits, that leaves Cierra Ramirez (Mariana) as the only series regular left from The Fosters.
'grown-ish' Adds 'black-ish' Star Marcus Scribner for Season 5
Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at that time in your life where your friends are your family. It is executive produced by showrunner Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.
Good Trouble, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Freeform
