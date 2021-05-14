‘Good Witch’: Catherine Bell Talks Season 7 Changes and a New Mystery (VIDEO)

Being a witch with magical powers in the small town of Middleton, USA comes with some baggage, and the sixth season finale of the Hallmark Channel’s popular series Good Witch also brought a fresh dose of mystery.
We’re talking about those little purple bags that the enchanted Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) and her cousins Abigail (Sarah Power) and Joy (Katherine Barrell) each received in last season’s final episode. And it looks like they’ll spend a good chunk of Season 7 trying to figure out this new mystery, according to Bell, who spoke with TV Insider ahead of the Sunday, May 16 premiere.
“It’s definitely something that throws us. We don’t know what it means and we’re going to spend some time trying to figure it out,” she teases. “It’s an exciting mystery that’s going to go through the whole season.”
Also in the new season, Cassie and husband Sam (James Denton) are seeking some one-on-one time. “They together but what happens is they both get really busy. Cassie’s teaching and Sam’s busy with work,” Bell explains. “It’s not going exactly as planned and it’s sort of tied into some of this interference with the magic. Things are a bit off and we’re trying to get them back on track.”
Bell also teased the changes coming in the new season — like more focus on the three cousins with the aforementioned mystery. Plus, get ready for an engagement, a possible wedding, and even some potential breakups! And when we asked her for one word to describe the new season, she offered up a telling (and expected) one: “magical.”
Good Witch, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, May 16, 9/8c, Hallmark
