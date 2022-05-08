Graham Nash voices fears over misinformation

Graham Nash worries about the damage caused by online misinformation.
The 80-year-old star removed his music from Spotify earlier this year, after he accused the streaming platform and 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 - and Graham has now warned of the potential pitfalls of using the internet.
He explained: "One of the great things about the internet is that it gives everybody a voice, and one thing that’s f***** about the internet is that it gives everybody a voice.
"Some of the craziest people are using their voices for the strangest reasons. There’s an incredible amount of disinformation and misinformation going on, particularly with Joe Rogan and Spotify.
"When he puts on people that say: ‘You shouldn’t be wearing a mask’ and ‘You shouldn’t be getting these vaccinations because they’re putting seeds of information into your DNA…’ C’mon!"
Graham doesn't have any regrets about taking his music off the platform.
He told The Independent: "It’s a f****** virus and we’re trying to deal with it, you know? So yeah, I was happy to take my music off there."
Graham joined his former bandmate Neil Young in taking his music off Spotify, in protest over the spread of misinformation.
The Crosby, Stills, Nash Young singer said at the time: "Having heard the COVID disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend Neil Young and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service.
"There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.