After his hubris in the operating room killed a patient two episodes ago, Levi (Jake Borelli) is in the hot seat in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 10, March 3’s “Living in a House Divided.” As the episode picks up, the doctors are gathering for an M&M—a morbidity and mortality conference—to dissect that case and what went wrong.
But it’s not just Levi under scrutiny; it’s also Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and his Webber Method.
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 10, “Living in a House Divided.”]
Levi shows up late to the conference and staggers through a few questions before fleeing the scene, even though Helm (Jaicy Elliot) tries to defend him. So then the attention turns to Richard. And Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and the new plastic surgeon, Lin (Lynn Chen), speak out about the Webber Method. Lin points out that Richard is the one who told the residents they were “attendings for the day,” and Maggie says there are clearly residents who aren’t ready for that kind of responsibility.
Catherine (Debbie Allen) is one of the Team Richard doctors, though. She’s behind her husband 100 percent, though, and she tells Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that it might be up to Bailey to decide the fate of the method.
Later, Maggie tries to reason with Richard, but he is furious with her for humiliating him at the M&M. “Please, leave me along before I say something that I regret,” he tells her, sulking.
After the M&M, the residents are nervous to do anything without an attending giving the go-ahead first. Well, everyone but Perez (Zaiver Sinnett)!
Perez speaks up that day when Link (Chris Carmack) blames a woman’s numb legs on her weight and advises her to drop 10 to 15 pounds. Perez rightly points out that a patient’s weight shouldn’t be the scapegoat. (Turns out, the woman had a condition called foot drop anyway.) And later, Bailey gives Link a schooling on how body-mass index is a faulty indicator of health, and one which insurance companies are still using to bilk heavier patients out of money.
The other patient of the week is one of Amelia’s (Caterina Scorsone) former patients, a woman who reports severe pain during her periods. So Amelia calls in Carina, and Carina joins the case along with protégé Jo (Camilla Luddington), who’s immediately awkward around Amelia, since Jo just had a one-night-stand with Link—who, ya know, was Amelia’s boyfriend until recently.
Amelia, of course, notices Jo’s awkwardness. And once they’re out of earshot of the patient, Amelia tells Jo that if they can’t work effectively together, Jo has to let her know. Jo, feeling properly remorseful about it all, asks Carina if casual sex is a good idea. And Carina replies that she’s very “pro-casual sex.”
“A friend wants to take care of your body, make you feel safe, and please you all at the same time, so…” Carina adds, before catching on to Jo’s body language. “Oh, but it’s not casual for you, right?”
Indeed, it’s not so casual for Jo, and that night, as Link brings over falafel for her and Luna, Jo tells him that they can’t sleep together anymore. He asks her if she’s sure, and she is. And he seems unfazed about it. But as she walks away from him to tend to Luna, we see that she’s conflicted.
Speaking of not-so-casual, Nick (Scott Speedman) meets Mer’s (Ellen Pompeo) sisters in this episode—after scrubbing in to help the hospital through a hectic day—and Maggie and Amelia both know that there’s something up between him and Meredith.
“I like Minnesota,” Maggie tells Amelia later, referring to Nick.
“It is full of surprises,” Amelia replies, referring to Kai, her new Minnesotan love interest.
And speaking of love interests, Cormac (Richard Flood) exits the picture for good, but not before saying goodbye to Meredith. Perhaps if their timing were better, he and Meredith could have had a chance, but for now, he’s headed back to Ireland with his kids. “You made me believe there might be life after Abigail,” he tells Mer on the way out. “Thank you for that.”
Before Cormac drives away, though, Teddy (Kim Raver) corners him in the parking lot. She knows something’s up with Owen (Kevin McKidd), who’s still recovering from that car crash. She suspects something happened between Owen and Cormac in that car before it plunged down the ravin. “Whatever he did to you must be so big that you’re willing to uproot your whole life,” she tells Cormac.
But Cormac doesn’t tell Teddy what Owen confessed—that Owen has been helping veterans exposed to burn pits end their lives. He just says that Owen was willing to sacrifice his life so that Cormac could have a future with his kids.
Teddy’s not satisfied, though, and later, when she goes to visit Owen in his hospital room, she catches him talking to Heather Young (Ashley Tavares), widow of burn-pit victim Noah. Teddy tails Heather to the parking lot, where she sees Heather getting something out of Owens’s car, presumably life-ending drugs for other veterans. “Tell me what you just got out of my husband’s car, or I’ll have to call the police,” Teddy says.
By the end of the episode, Mer and Maggie have placated Richard. They tell him they know his intentions were good; it’s just that his system that isn’t. And later, Bailey tells Richard that she’s killing the Webber Method permanently. She apologizes to him for not voicing her concerns about the method from the get-go. But Richard tells her that she actually did. “I had my wife overrule you,” he says. “It wasn’t right, and it wasn’t fair, and I’m sorry I did it.”
But the other subject of the M&M isn’t doing so well. Nico (Alex Landi) finds Levi in his mom’s basement, playing video games and looking like he gives zero you-know-whats. And when Nico tries to assure Levi that everyone loses patients, Levi loses patience. “Please go away and don’t come back,” he tells his boyfriend. “We’re done.”
We’re not used to seeing Dark Levi, are we, Grey’s fans? Hopefully next week he’ll come up for air…
Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC
