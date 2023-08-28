Grimes responds to Miley Cyrus: 'I feel so guilty about never wanting to tour again!'

Grimes has "no idea how" she will ever manage to tour again.

The 35-year-old pop star - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - took to social media on Monday (28.08.23) after fellow singer Miley Cyrus explained why she does not want to hit the road again, and admitted herself that she feels "guilty" that she is so "introverted" herself that she does not want to perform live in front of crowds again either.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.