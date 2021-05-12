Grimes suffered 'scary' panic attack after SNL appearance

Grimes went to the hospital after suffering a "scary" panic attack earlier this week.
The 33-year-old singer has opened up about the episode she suffered two days after her cameo appearance as Princess Peach in a Super Mario-themed skit on an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' at the weekend, which saw her partner Elon Musk host.
And Grimes - who has X Æ A-Xii, 12 months, with the 49-year-old Tesla tycoon - admitted now is probably a "good time" to start seeing a therapist.
The 'Oblivion' singer also thanked the late-night television show's crew for "being so kind" and praised Miley Cyrus' performance, while she suggested she would "upset" her fans for saying how "proud" she was of Elon for making his 'SNL' hosting debut.
Alongside snaps backstage with musical guest Miley, Grimes wrote on Instagram: "Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy. But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it (sic)"
Meanwhile, Elon joked about his and Grimes’ son during his stint on 'SNL', as he said the tot’s name is “pronounced like a cat running across a keyboard”.
The business mogul was also joined by his mother, Maye Musk, on the show as it was a Mother’s Day special ahead of the holiday in the US on Sunday (09.05.21).
She quipped: ''I'm excited [about] my mother's day gift. I just hope it's not Dogecoin.”
And Elon joked back: "It is. It sure is.”
During his opening monologue, the billionaire revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder, which is characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests.
He said: “It’s an honor to be hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’, I mean that. Sometimes after I say something, I have to say I mean that so people really know I mean it. That’s because I’ve always had a lot of intonational variation when I speak, which I’ve been told makes for great comedy.
“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host ‘SNL’. Or at least the first to admit it.”
Although Elon was not entirely correct with his statement, as Dan Aykroyd also has Asperger’s and hosted the show in 2003.
