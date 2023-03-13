Guns N' Roses rocker Slash launches horror film production firm

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has launched his own horror production company.

The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmaker - whose real name is Saul Hudson - has unveiled the banner BerserkerGang - a partnership between Slash and Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner, Rodrigo Gudino of Rue Morgue magazine, and producer Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.