Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get marriage licence

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly applied for a marriage license.
The 51-year-old singer and the country music star, 45, got engaged in October last year after five years together, and it seems the couple could be ready to tie the knot in the near future, as they’ve reportedly applied for a license to legally marry.
According to People magazine, Gwen and Blake applied for the document through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma.
In the county, marriage licenses are valid for 10 days after the date of issuance, meaning the couple could be set to marry this month if their application is approved.
Meanwhile, a source said last month Gwen and Blake “can’t wait” for their wedding.
An insider said: "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding. She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though.”
The source also revealed Gwen’s sons – Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, whom she has with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – will be “very involved” with the ceremony.
They added: "They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."
The ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker also previously said she and Blake plan on keeping their wedding “very simple”.
She said: “We’re keeping it very simple. Really simple. I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It’ll be like my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though.
“It’s going to be fun. We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event]. It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”
