Gwen Stefani: COVID-19 has halted wedding plans

Gwen Stefani's wedding plans have been halted by COVID-19.
The 51-year-old singer - who announced her engagement to Blake Shelton in October - has found it hard to organise her upcoming nuptials to the 44-year-old musician as she wants to host a big day with her parents.
Speaking to Wonderland magazine, she said: "I would love to get married, but I want my parents there, so that's hard to plan. We have three kids in school and at home on Zoom, so hopefully that will end for them. But there's not a lot of plans, I just want to put this record out!"
Instead, the 'Don't Speak' hitmaker focused on her fifth studio album 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' after she didn't originally plan to write music during the coronavirus lockdown.
She explained: "I wasn't planning on it, but someone said they were writing on Zoom, and I said 'Shoot, I'll try it.'"
However, the lockdown gave Gwen some time to reflect on her life at a time she didn't think it would be "possible" to evaluate herself.
She added: "There was an amazing need to have a pause, I think, that we didn't even know could be possible."
Blake previously admitted he is "more shocked" about his engagement to Gwen than anyone else.
Discussing their engagement on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Blake said: "Nobody's more shocked about this than I am. It makes no sense."
