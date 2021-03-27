Gwen Stefani's ageing obsession

Gwen Stefani is "obsessed" with ageing.
The No Doubt hitmaker admits she finds it "daunting" getting older in the spotlight and whilst she sees peoples' comments about her ageing as a "compliment", she still finds it "really hard" to talk and think about.
Speaking about growing older, she shared: "It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out. People talking about my ageing is a compliment, I guess. I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m ageing, too."
And Gwen also opened up about her romance with Blake Shelton, confessing that love "looks good" on her and she's always so happy around him.
Speaking to Australia's Stellar magazine, she added: "Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos. Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through - it really does!"
Meanwhile, Gwen recently revealed Blake and her had "a lot of healing to do" before they got engaged because of their pasts.
The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker said: "I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together. So I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly - and so late in your life - you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married.’ So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.