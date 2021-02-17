Gwyneth Paltrow battled COVID-19 'early' in pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow had COVID-19 "early on" in the pandemic.
The 48-year-old star has opened up on the lingering symptoms she's still been experiencing after her battle with the coronavirus.
In a new post on her lifestyle site Goop, she wrote: "I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog."
She revealed how she had tests last month which "showed really high levels of inflammation" in her body, and she has since been told she is facing a "longer" recovery time.
She added: "In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body.
"So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole.
"After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."
The 'Iron Man' actress also noted she has been more focused on what she's putting into her body after her COVID-19 recovery.
As well as cutting out sugar and alcohol, she's also stuck to a flexible keto and plant-based diet.
She explained: "So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic...
"[I've] been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes."
Gwyneth - who's also been taking supplements and "working out in the mornings" - was one of the first celebrities to warn social media followers to take the pandemic seriously.
Back in February 2020, the 'Contagion' star captioned a masked-up photo: "En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?
"Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently."
